iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

