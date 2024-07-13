iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 945,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

