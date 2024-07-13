iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 446.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.