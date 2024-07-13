iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 21.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.39. 6,329,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,501. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

