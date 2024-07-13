iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 490,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 6,329,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.