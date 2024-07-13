iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.50. 66,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 109,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 3,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,950 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 5,462.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

