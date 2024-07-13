iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 81,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $106.42. 509,778 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

