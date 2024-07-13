iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.03. 16,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises 1.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

