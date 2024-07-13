iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,531,000 after buying an additional 190,643 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. 2,015,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.