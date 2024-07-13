iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 190,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

IVW traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

