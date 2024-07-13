iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $133.11. 251,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

