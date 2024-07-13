ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. 11,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.