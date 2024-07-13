IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,800 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

