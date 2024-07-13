J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $184.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.94.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

