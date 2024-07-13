Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.00% of Jack in the Box worth $67,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

