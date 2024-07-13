Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,651. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

