JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $22.30.
JCDecaux Company Profile
