Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $220.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $431.29.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.06 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $283.49 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

