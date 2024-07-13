Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

