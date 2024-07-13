Jefferies Financial Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $194.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

