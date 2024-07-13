Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of JCTCF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

