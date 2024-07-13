Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.14 and last traded at $149.53. Approximately 1,189,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,252,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

