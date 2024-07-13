Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $225.82 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

