JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.69. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.