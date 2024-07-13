JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $125.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.71.

NYSE R opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $130.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

