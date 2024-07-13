JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Trading 0.9% Higher

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 465.50 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.96). Approximately 233,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 290,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.08. The company has a market capitalization of £684.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,611.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. JPMorgan European Discovery’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

