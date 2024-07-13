Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.9 %

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

