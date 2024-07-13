Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBAXY
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.9 %
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Julius Bär Gruppe
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.