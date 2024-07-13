Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

