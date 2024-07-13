K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Down 0.5%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.22). Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.22).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,798.90). 35.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

