Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Kadant worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.23 and a 200-day moving average of $293.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

