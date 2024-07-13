KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

