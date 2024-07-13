Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Bank of America

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

