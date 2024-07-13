KeyCorp Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

