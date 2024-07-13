KeyCorp Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.65.

NYSE:CE opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

