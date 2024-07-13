KeyCorp Weighs in on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $67.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after buying an additional 334,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

