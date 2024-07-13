Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 380.3% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

