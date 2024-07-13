Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.12

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 237189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 192.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

