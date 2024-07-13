Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 901,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

