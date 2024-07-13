Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 313689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Knowles Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.