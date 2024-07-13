Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.70

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

