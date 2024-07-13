KRYZA Exchange Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.99 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759696 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars.

