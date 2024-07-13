Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in June

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,515,800 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 22,787,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 345,158.0 days.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.67.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
