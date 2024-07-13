Lake Street Capital Trims Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price to $64.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.43.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
