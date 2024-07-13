Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

