Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $127.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LNTH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,151. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

