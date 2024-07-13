Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.73 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

