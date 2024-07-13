Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.79.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

