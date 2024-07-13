Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.9%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 3,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

