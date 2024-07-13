Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $12.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

LEG stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,814,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

