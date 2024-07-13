Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 126,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

